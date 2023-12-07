TechFlow to Maintain TSA Explosives Detection Systems Under $2.1B Contract; Mark Carter Quoted

TechFlow has booked a more than $2.1 billion award from the U.S. Transportation Security Administration to maintain and conduct performance-based logistics for explosives detection systems.

Contract work will support over 300 airports and federal facilities within the U.S. and its territories, the San Diego, California-based company announced on Thursday.

Mark Carter , president and chief operating officer of TechFlow, said the company’s collaboration with TSA is meant to ensure that travelers and goods can move without hindrances to uphold the “integrity of timely and secure air travel.”

Under the award, TechFlow will perform regular maintenance and repairs while providing continuous support for key TSA security equipment to ensure operational readiness. The company will also help the agency carry out a program focused on the functionality and dependability of government-certified EDSs and related technologies.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities as well as advanced analytics into EDS logistics and maintenance activities is another one of TechFlow’s responsibilities.

Bill Fischer , vice president of platform services at TechFlow, said the company’s advanced maintenance techniques like AI/ML can reduce system downtime and ensure “smoother, more secure air travel and commercial activities.”

TechFlow takes “great pride” in its relationship with TSA, Carter said. This contract, he added, “is at the heart of our dedication to ensuring every passenger and their belongings receive security service at the highest efficiency standards.”