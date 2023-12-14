in Contract Awards, DOD, News

T-Rex Solutions Receives Subcontract on $1B Agile Defense Deal to Support DISA; Seth Moore Quoted

Seth Moore/LinkedIn
T-Rex Solutions Receives Subcontract on $1B Agile Defense Deal to Support DISA; Seth Moore Quoted
Seth Moore, President & CEO, T-Rex Solutions

T-Rex Solutions has received a subcontract from Agile Defense on a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity deal worth up to $1.01 billion meant to support the Defense Information Systems Agency.

T-Rex said Tuesday that, under the Test, Evaluation and Certification II contract, Team Agile will provide various services to the Joint Interoperability Test Command, including test and evaluation planning, results reporting and data collection and analysis for various functional areas.

Work will be carried out at multiple locations, including Fort Meade in Maryland and Fort Huachuca in Arizona.

T-Rex President and CEO Seth Moore said his company “is honored to partner with Agile Defense in support of this mission-critical National Security effort.

The Wash100 awardee also said the award is very meaningful as it will expand T-Rex’s portfolio within the national security market.

Agile Defense’s TEC II contract win was reported in November. Regarding the award, Agile CEO and Wash100 awardee Rick Wagner had said, “Being able to compete and win a full-and-open IDIQ contract confirms our strategic investments align with our customer needs.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

agile defenseDISAGovconseth mooresubcontractT-Rex SolutionsTEC II contract

mm

Written by Aidan Daly

Bain Capital Acquires Guidehouse for $5.3B; Scott McIntyre Quoted
Bain Capital Closes $5.3B Guidehouse Acquisition; Scott McIntyre Quoted