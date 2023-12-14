T-Rex Solutions Receives Subcontract on $1B Agile Defense Deal to Support DISA; Seth Moore Quoted

T-Rex Solutions has received a subcontract from Agile Defense on a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity deal worth up to $1.01 billion meant to support the Defense Information Systems Agency.

T-Rex said Tuesday that, under the Test, Evaluation and Certification II contract, Team Agile will provide various services to the Joint Interoperability Test Command, including test and evaluation planning, results reporting and data collection and analysis for various functional areas.

Work will be carried out at multiple locations, including Fort Meade in Maryland and Fort Huachuca in Arizona.

T-Rex President and CEO Seth Moore said his company “is honored to partner with Agile Defense in support of this mission-critical National Security effort.

The Wash100 awardee also said the award is very meaningful as it will expand T-Rex’s portfolio within the national security market.

Agile Defense’s TEC II contract win was reported in November. Regarding the award, Agile CEO and Wash100 awardee Rick Wagner had said, “Being able to compete and win a full-and-open IDIQ contract confirms our strategic investments align with our customer needs.”