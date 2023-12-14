in Contract Awards, News

State Department Taps Amentum to Support Global Humanitarian & Stability Efforts

"Amentum Logo", by Amentum, www.amentum.com, licensed under CC0
State Department Taps Amentum to Support Global Humanitarian & Stability Efforts
OSCE support contract

Amentum will support the Department of State’s humanitarian and stability operations in critical regions worldwide under a five-year, $37.5 million contract.

The company said Wednesday it will deploy experts to help manage the missions and field operations of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in the Balkans, Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Amentum will oversee the recruitment, deployment and management of seconded staff in 12 OSCE field operation locations, three institutions and the Secretariat.

The contract also requires the long and short-term assignment of volunteer personnel as election observers with the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

“This win builds on our proficiency in providing fielded experts and election observers on a project that is unique in its dual partnership with both the Department of State and the largest security organization in the world, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe,” said Ken Fox, senior vice president of operations at Amentum.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

amentumcontract awardDefense Security CooperationEuropeGovconKen FoxNational SecurityOrganization for Security and Cooperation in Europestate department

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Raytheon-Made LTAMDS Tracks, Defeats Tactical Ballistic Missile Target During Second Live Fire Demo
Raytheon-Made LTAMDS Tracks, Defeats Tactical Ballistic Missile Target During Second Live Fire Demo
Matt Regan, Ian Clark Take on Leadership Roles at TechFlow
Matt Regan, Ian Clark Take on Leadership Roles at TechFlow