State Department Clears Potential $224M Air-to-Air Missile Sale to Japan

"Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile", by Raytheon Missile and Defense, licensed under CC BY

The State Department has approved the Japanese government’s request to purchase advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles manufactured by RTX from the U.S. government under a potential $224 million foreign military sale agreement.

RTX will serve as the principal contractor on the potential FMS deal that covers the procurement of 120 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM and three AMRAAM C8 guidance sections, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday.

Other items on the proposed sale include captive air training missiles and missile containers, control section spares, adapter group test sets, common munitions built-in-test reprogramming equipment and spare and repair parts.

DSCA noted that Japan will use the requested equipment to boost its homeland defense to meet current and future air-to-air weapon threats.

Japan does not require the deployment of government or contractor representatives under the proposed FMS transaction.