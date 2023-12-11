State Department Approves $106M Tank Shells Foreign Military Sale Deal With Israel

Department of State logo by United States Department of State/Wikimedia Commons

The Department of State has approved the Israeli government’s request to purchase nearly 14,000 tank shells and related equipment from the U.S. government under a potential $106.5 million foreign military sales agreement.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the State Department waived congressional review requirements under the Arms Export Control Act to supply Israel with 120mm M830A1 High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi-Purpose with Tracer tank cartridges from the U.S. Army inventory.

Israel also requested technical documentation and publication, studies and surveys and engineering, technical and logistics support services.

DSCA noted that Israel will use the requested equipment to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats.

The potential FMS deal does not require the deployment of additional contractor and government representatives to the Middle Eastern country.