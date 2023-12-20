Splunk’s Bill Rowan: Agencies Need to Establish Digital Resilience Amid Evolving Threat Landscape

Bill Rowan, vice president of public sector at Splunk, discussed some of the key takeaways from the company’s annual summit for public sector leaders and the first is that it is imperative for government agencies to build up digital resilience amid the evolving cyberthreat landscape to quickly respond to cyber risks.

“With a strong foundation of digital resilience, agencies can prepare and respond rapidly to whatever comes their way,” Rowan , a four-time Wash100 awardee, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

Rowan stated that in order to make artificial intelligence most effective, agencies should keep humans in the loop as they advance AI adoption to accelerate the decision-making process.

He also mentioned the results of a Splunk study, which found that 80 percent of respondents from public and private sectors were using AI to address cybersecurity priorities.

At the GovSummit 2023, another key takeaway that Rowan cited is how the company could help agencies deliver on the country’s cybersecurity strategy.

In the article, the Splunk executive discussed how the company’s team of security experts, advisers and threat researchers, called SURGe, could enable agencies to prioritize efforts as they deal with cyberthreats and how the adoption of zero trust and Splunk’s platform for automated threat analysis could benefit agencies.