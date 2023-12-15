Splunk Survey Says Majority of Public Sector Organizations Use AI; Bill Rowan Quoted

A new Splunk study has found that 83 percent of public sector organizations are using artificial intelligence and 48 percent of respondents in the public sector said they consider trust and reliability in AI-enabled platforms as top concerns for decision-makers.

Splunk said Thursday it commissioned Foundry Research to conduct an online survey of 210 information technology, AI and data security professionals from both public and private sectors between late October and early November for the report.

According to the survey, 53 percent of respondents in the public sector said they are already adopting AI for automation to help improve productivity while nearly half of public sector IT professionals cited continuous monitoring as a top tactic to protect AI-enabled systems from cybersecurity attacks.

The company also found that 80 percent of respondents from both sectors were using AI to address cybersecurity priorities.

“For both the public and private sector, purpose-built AI solutions can help improve an organization’s resiliency,” said Bill Rowan, vice president of public sector at Splunk.

“However, the push and pull between eagerness to innovate and hesitancy to venture blindly into the unknown will continue to hinder AI innovation until we have a clear body of general principles and rules for AI technology use and adoption,” added Rowan, a four-time Wash100 awardee.