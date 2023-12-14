SpaceX, SEOPS Receive Task Orders Under NASA VADR Launch Services Contract

SpaceX and SEOPS will launch small satellite missions under four task orders awarded by NASA under the Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare launch services contract.

SpaceX received three of the four task orders and will provide launch services for the Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor-2 satellite as well as the Dione and ARCSTONE satellites under the CubeSat Launch Initiative, the space agency said Wednesday.

Dione and ARCSTONE are expected to launch no earlier than mid-2024 and mid-2025, respectively.

Under the VADR task order, SEOPS will help launch two 6U CubeSats for NASA’s Ames Research Center in California in support of the Pathfinder Technology Demonstrator missions.

Other companies that work with NASA under the VADR contract are: