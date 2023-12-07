in Contract Awards, Cybersecurity, DOD, News

Shift5 Books Army Contract for HIMARS Security & Maintenance

M142 HIMARS/United States Army Acquisition Support Center
Shift5 Books Army Contract for HIMARS Security & Maintenance
M142 High Mobility, Artillery Rocket System

Shift5 has secured a contract from the U.S. Army to enhance the cyber defenses of the service branch’s wheeled precision strike weapons system.

The Rosslyn, Virginia-based cybersecurity firm said Tuesday it will integrate digital anomaly detection capabilities into the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System under the award.

Furthermore, Shift5 will conduct readiness assessments to facilitate predictive maintenance measures for the platform.

Developed for the Army, HIMARS stands as a combat-proven, all-weather rocket launcher.

Retired U.S. Army Gen. Richard Clarke, a former commander of U.S. Special Operations Command and a Shift5 board member, underscored the importance of implementing such systems to ensure that the military “maintains its competitive edge and deters its adversaries.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardCyber ThreatCybersecurityGovconHigh Mobility Artillery Rocket SystemHIMARSpredictive maintenanceRichard Clarkeshift5U.S. Army

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Rob Ferguson Named Virtualitics Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Bocek Appointed Public Sector Lead
Rob Ferguson Named Virtualitics Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Bocek Appointed Public Sector Lead
Hitachi Vantara Federal's Phil Fuster, Gary Hix, Pragyansmita Nayak on How AI Could Benefit USPS
Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Phil Fuster, Gary Hix, Pragyansmita Nayak on How AI Could Benefit USPS