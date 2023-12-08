Serco to Support Navy USV Development Efforts Under $68M Contract Award; Tom Watson Quoted

Serco Group‘s North American business arm has been awarded the Autonomy and Vehicle Control Systems / Testing and Evaluations contract by the U.S. Navy.

The IT service management company said Thursday that, under the three-year, $68 million contract, Serco Inc. will support the Naval Architecture and Engineering Department within Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division in developing unmanned surface vessel autonomy.

The Naval Architecture and Engineering Department is responsible for the development of a variety of Navy platforms, including unmanned systems.

Work under the contract will include software development, configuration management, systems integration and testing and evaluation support.

Concerning the contract award, Serco Inc. CEO Tom Watson said he and his organization are honored to support the Navy in creating autonomous and unmanned vessels.

“These new ships will carry out important missions, improve operational efficiency, and most notably protect the lives and safety of our sailors,” Watson added.