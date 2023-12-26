SDA Seeks Industry Input on Draft Solicitation for PWSA Futures Program Ground Segment Acquisition

The Space Development Agency is giving industry partners the opportunity to comment on the draft solicitation for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Futures Program Ground Segment Integration acquisition.

The acquisition aims to provide infrastructure and services that would support the Emerging Capabilities mission, minimizing the cost of demonstrations and experimentations of PFP space vehicles, the SDA said Wednesday.

Under the PGI effort, the agency intends to provide a structured cloud-based data processing environment, manage a facility called the Demonstration Operations Center, build up a PWSA PFP ground segment and secure various services for the operation and maintenance of the PGI.

Interested parties have until Jan. 29, 2024, to respond.

