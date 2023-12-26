in Acquisition & Procurement, DOD, News, Space

SDA Seeks Industry Input on Draft Solicitation for PWSA Futures Program Ground Segment Acquisition

Space Development Agency Logo/www.sda.mil
SDA Seeks Industry Input on Draft Solicitation for PWSA Futures Program Ground Segment Acquisition
Feedback solicitation

The Space Development Agency is giving industry partners the opportunity to comment on the draft solicitation for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture Futures Program Ground Segment Integration acquisition.

The acquisition aims to provide infrastructure and services that would support the Emerging Capabilities mission, minimizing the cost of demonstrations and experimentations of PFP space vehicles, the SDA said Wednesday.

Under the PGI effort, the agency intends to provide a structured cloud-based data processing environment, manage a facility called the Demonstration Operations Center, build up a PWSA PFP ground segment and secure various services for the operation and maintenance of the PGI.

Interested parties have until Jan. 29, 2024, to respond.

SDA Seeks Industry Input on Draft Solicitation for PWSA Futures Program Ground Segment Acquisition - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Experts, government leaders and industry executives will tackle the most urgent issues concerning space at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Space Summit. Register now.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Acquisition & Procurement

draft RFPFutures Program Ground Segment IntegrationGovconProliferated Warfighter Space ArchitectureSpacespace development agency

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

Lockheed VP Mark Maybury Named Board Member at Subsidiary ForwardEdge ASIC
Lockheed VP Mark Maybury Named Board Member at Subsidiary ForwardEdge ASIC
Day & Zimmerman's Doug Magee: Commitment to Customer Intimacy Key to Supporting Government Mission
Day & Zimmerman’s Doug Magee: Commitment to Customer Intimacy Key to Supporting Government Mission