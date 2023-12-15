ScienceLogic Launches ‘Hollywood’ Update to AIOps Platform SL1

ScienceLogic has introduced a major update to its artificial intelligence for information technology operations platform, SL1.

The release of the Hollywood update will enable the integration of AI and automation capabilities into SL1’s user interface, accelerating the generation of actionable insights using data collected from hybrid cloud environments, ScienceLogic said Wednesday.

The update to the SL1 AIOps platform includes AI and machine learning-driven root cause analysis, a more intuitive user interface, a low/no code toolkit and the addition of collaboration tools such as Slack and WebEx to the platform to speed up resolution of issues.

“With this update, we’re enabling our customers to truly leverage intelligence to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and agility with their IT operations,” said Tina McNulty, chief marketing officer at ScienceLogic.