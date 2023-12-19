SAIC’s Vincent DiFronzo on 5 Areas Organizations Should Look Into to Prioritize Military Hires

Vincent DiFronzo, senior vice president of the Air Force, DOD Agency, Combatant Command business unit at Science Applications International Corp., said there are five ways organizations can prioritize military veterans and their families and the first two are through corporate leadership and human resources programs.

“Companies with the most successful veteran hiring initiatives and employee resource groups are those led by veterans or military family members themselves,” DiFronzo wrote in an opinion piece published Monday in Stars and Stripes.

“Organizations that build a leadership team of servicemember-minded executives will be better suited to instill a culture that consistently celebrates and supports these individuals,” he added.

DiFronzo said the HR department within an organization should prioritize giving increased military leaves, wellness offerings and other corporate benefits to veteran employees.

“Initiating ‘buddy’ programs, pairing veteran mentors and mentees, implementing support programs, and establishing employee resource groups not only establishes a shared space for veterans but also educates non-veteran employees on how to create an inclusive workplace for veterans,” he noted.

According to the SAIC executive, organizations looking to hire veteran employees who have technical expertise and skills should tap recruiters and use hiring tools and professional services to better reach them.

Organizations can also prioritize military hires through their business strategies and corporate social responsibility plans.

“By recognizing and addressing the unique challenges faced by veterans and military family members and embracing the diverse talents and skills of this workforce, organizations can further foster a culture of inclusivity and create business value in a new, unique way,” DiFronzo stated.