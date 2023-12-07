in Contract Awards, News

RTX to Build & Demonstrate Wideband Passive Sensors for Navy

Navy BEYOND effort

RTX has secured a potential five-year, $20.8 million contract to build and demonstrate two wideband passive sensor systems for the U.S. Navy’s Birdseye Yonder effort.

The Office of Naval Research solicited bids for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract under a long range broad agency announcement and will obligate funds in the Navy’s fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation budget, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Seventy-five percent of work will occur in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, and the rest will take place in El Segundo, California, through November 2026.

The contract has a three-year base period of performance with a two-year option running concurrently with the base period.

BEYOND aims to mature and integrate advanced, photonic-based radio frequency sensor systems designed to generate high-quality geolocation and signal intelligence of threats beyond current capabilities.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

