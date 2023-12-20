Robert Gordon Appointed AI, Digital Innovation Senior Strategic Leader at DSS

Robert Gordon, a military and health care industry leader, has joined federal health information technology platforms provider Document Storage Systems as senior strategic leader for artificial intelligence and digital innovation.

In this capacity, Gordon will help expand the development of AI-enabled platforms for the Department of Veterans Affairs, DSS said Tuesday.

“This important hire enables DSS to continue tailoring our advanced technology to help our clients improve health care delivery and veteran outcomes,” remarked Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS.

Gordon most recently served as chief growth officer at DSS subsidiary SBG Technology Solutions.

The former White House Fellow also served as professor and head of American Politics at the U.S. Military Academy.

He is a retired U.S. Army colonel and a former deputy undersecretary at the Department of Defense.