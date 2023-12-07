in Executive Moves, News

Rob Ferguson Named Virtualitics Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Bocek Appointed Public Sector Lead

Rob Ferguson_Rob Bocek / Virtualitics
Rob Ferguson Named Virtualitics Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Bocek Appointed Public Sector Lead
Rob Ferguson and Rob Bocek

Virtualitics, an artificial intelligence data analytics company, has appointed industry veterans Rob Ferguson and Rob Bocek as chief revenue officer and president of public sector, respectively, as part of efforts to expand its focus on national security and governmental platforms.

Ferguson will oversee go-to-market teams tasked with helping companies meet their objectives through advanced tech adoption, Virtualitics said Wednesday.

He has held leadership positions at various software companies, including Salesforce, Oracle and PTC.

Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics, said Ferguson will help the company accelerate the commercial business and build on its achievements in the federal government sector.

Bocek will bring to the role over 15 years of experience managing teams in enterprise software, intelligence technologies and emergent defense and lead the company’s strategic growth efforts in the U.S. defense and public sector markets.

He is a former U.S. Navy SEAL officer who held leadership roles at Microsoft‘s federal business and several defense-focused startups.

Bocek’s “expertise will be pivotal in strengthening our partnerships with government agencies and in furthering our commitment to providing AI-driven solutions for national security and public sector challenges,” said Amori.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

AIData Analyticsexecutive moveGovconmichael amoriMicrosoft FederalNational SecurityOracleptcPublic SectorRob BocekRob FergusonSalesforce

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

NASA Posts RFP for Ames Research Center Academic Mission Services Follow-On Contract
NASA Posts RFP for Ames Research Center Academic Mission Services Follow-On Contract
Shift5 Books Army Contract for HIMARS Security & Maintenance
Shift5 Books Army Contract for HIMARS Security & Maintenance