Rob Ferguson Named Virtualitics Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Bocek Appointed Public Sector Lead

Virtualitics, an artificial intelligence data analytics company, has appointed industry veterans Rob Ferguson and Rob Bocek as chief revenue officer and president of public sector, respectively, as part of efforts to expand its focus on national security and governmental platforms.

Ferguson will oversee go-to-market teams tasked with helping companies meet their objectives through advanced tech adoption, Virtualitics said Wednesday.

He has held leadership positions at various software companies, including Salesforce, Oracle and PTC.

Michael Amori, CEO and co-founder of Virtualitics, said Ferguson will help the company accelerate the commercial business and build on its achievements in the federal government sector.

Bocek will bring to the role over 15 years of experience managing teams in enterprise software, intelligence technologies and emergent defense and lead the company’s strategic growth efforts in the U.S. defense and public sector markets.

He is a former U.S. Navy SEAL officer who held leadership roles at Microsoft‘s federal business and several defense-focused startups.

Bocek’s “expertise will be pivotal in strengthening our partnerships with government agencies and in furthering our commitment to providing AI-driven solutions for national security and public sector challenges,” said Amori.