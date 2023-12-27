Raytheon Books $156M DOD Order for AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapons

RTX business Raytheon has been awarded a $155.7 million task order to supply a total of 53 Joint Standoff Weapon Air-To-Ground Missiles to the U.S. Navy and the government of Bahrain.

The Department of Defense announced Friday that it ordered six units to replace missiles for use by the U.S. Navy as well as 47 missiles for the armed forces of Bahrain.

The contract, which was issued under a previously-awarded basic ordering agreement, includes training services, engineering support, inert equipment and technical data.

Raytheon is expected to perform work primarily in Tucson, as well as in the states of Vermont, California, Missouri, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas. Other tasks will be carried out in the United Kingdom.

DOD will obligate $2.3 million in fiscal 2022 Navy weapons procurement funds as well as $36.8 million in foreign military sales customer funds at time of award. The task order is scheduled for completion in March 2028.

The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.