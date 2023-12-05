Raytheon BBN Technologies Receives DARPA Contract to Develop Supply Demand Network Simulator

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded RTX‘s Raytheon BBN Technologies the $8 million Resilient Supply-and-Demand Networks contract.

The RSDN contract calls for the development of a modeling and simulation tool that will work to predict how supply demand networks might be impacted by shocks and formulate mitigations to address those effects, RTX said Monday.

To ensure the reliability of the simulation tool, Raytheon BBN will utilize various data sources, macro and microeconomic models, artificial intelligence and dynamic systems analysis.

Raytheon BBN will work with Ohio State University, Clarkson University and the University of Southern California on the project.

DARPA will subsequently conduct an evaluation on the effectiveness of the simulator.