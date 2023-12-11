Proteus Space Expands Advisory Board With Addition of Former Space Force CTIO Kim Crider

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kim Crider has been appointed to the board of advisers of satellite design and manufacturing company Proteus Space, bringing to the role years of software and technology implementation experience.

Crider was part of the Air Force for over three decades, most recently serving as U.S. Space Force chief technology innovation officer, Proteus Space said Thursday.

In that role, she oversaw the space science and technology and digital services portfolios of the USSF, worked to digitally transform the military service and helped develop policy to advance research, development, test and evaluation efforts.

Proteus co-founder and CEO David Kervin said the addition of Crider to his company’s board is an honor.

“Her decades of technical, mission, and end-user experience that led to her being chosen as the first CTIO of the US Space Force will be invaluable to Proteus as we continue to develop and scale our fully automated satellite digital engineering solutions,” Kervin added.

For her part, Crider said she is excited to be part of Proteus, adding, “I believe Proteus Space is well-positioned to become a leader in the automated satellite digital engineering & satellite digital modeling industry.”