Precise Systems Acquires Research & Engineering Services Provider Excet

Precise Systems on Nov. 10 closed the transaction to acquire Excet, a provider of scientific research and engineering services to Department of Defense customers, including the U.S. Army and Navy.

Excet’s areas of expertise include alternative energy, biotechnology, synthetic biology and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives threat assessment, and many of its employees are holders of advanced degrees in various disciplines, Precise Systems said.

Scott Pfister, Precise’s president and CEO, said the acquisition of Excet aligns with his company’s strategic goals of merging with organizations that possess complementary capabilities.

“The addition of Excet’s capabilities enhances our solutions-based service offerings to our customers,” Pfister said.

For his part, Excet founder Rich Matuszko said, “The Precise Systems team shares our commitment to serving our customers, first and foremost.  The larger platform of Precise will give us the support and scale to help us continue growing and delivering for the customer.”

Precise Systems is a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners.

Written by Jerry Petersen

