Phillip Pickens Assumes VP Role at BlueHalo

Phillip Pickens has been named vice president of quality and mission assurance at BlueHalo , an Arlington Capital Partners portfolio company, he announced on LinkedIn Wednesday.

He joined the Arlington, Virginia company from Leidos subsidiary Dynetics, where he worked as quality manager.

BlueHalo specializes in delivering technology services with a focus on modern warfare. It covers various mission areas such as cyberspace, unmanned systems, missile defense, intelligence, autonomy and healthcare.