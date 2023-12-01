in Contract Awards, News

Peraton Receives NGA Contract Extension for Imagery Test & Evaluation Services

Contract modification

Peraton was awarded a $24 million modification to its contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for continued provision of imagery science expertise and infrastructure support.

NGA said Thursday the award raises the Acadia contract overall value to $130 million and covers six months of services from Peraton to support the agency’s image quality and integration testing missions.

The contractor will conduct work at agency locations in Springfield, Virginia and, St. Louis, Missouri, and company sites in both states.

According to a SAM.gov posting, NASA proposed to award a sole source contract extension to Peraton to prevent gaps in delivery of specialized image test and evaluation services the agency’s integration test and imagery quality office while the government holds a competitive acquisition for a follow-on contract.

The extension is for one year: a six-month base period and a six-month option period.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

