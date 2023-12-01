Peraton Receives NGA Contract Extension for Imagery Test & Evaluation Services

Peraton was awarded a $24 million modification to its contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for continued provision of imagery science expertise and infrastructure support.

NGA said Thursday the award raises the Acadia contract overall value to $130 million and covers six months of services from Peraton to support the agency’s image quality and integration testing missions.

The contractor will conduct work at agency locations in Springfield, Virginia and, St. Louis, Missouri, and company sites in both states.

According to a SAM.gov posting, NASA proposed to award a sole source contract extension to Peraton to prevent gaps in delivery of specialized image test and evaluation services the agency’s integration test and imagery quality office while the government holds a competitive acquisition for a follow-on contract.

The extension is for one year: a six-month base period and a six-month option period.