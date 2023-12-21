in Contract Awards, News

PBG FedSync JV Secures Contract to Support NASA Research Centers

Photo/www.nasa.gov
PBG FedSync JV Receives Contract to Support NASA Research Centers
NASA GLASS contract

NASA has awarded the PBG FedSync joint venture the Glenn-Langley Administrative Support Services contract.

The space agency said Wednesday that the awardee will provide administrative support services to various organizations, programs and projects at the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and Langley Research Center in Virginia.

GLASS, a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a 60-day phase-in period beginning Jan. 1, 2024. It will be followed by a two-year base period and three one-year option periods.

The total award is worth $41.4 million over a five-year potential performance period.

Under the contract, the required services include general office operations, meeting and event planning, correspondence and information delivery, information technology services coordination, training tasks support, office move coordination, property coordination and general reporting and data collection.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

administrative supportcontract awardGlenn-Langley Administrative Support ServicesGovconNASAPBG FedSync JV

mm

Written by Aidan Daly

AE Industrial Partners Promotes 5 Investment Professionals to Partner, Principal, VP Roles
AE Industrial Partners Promotes 5 Investment Professionals to Partner, Principal, VP Roles