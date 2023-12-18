Parsons Seeks to Deliver Battlefield Advantage to Warfighters With AI-Based Software

Parsons has developed artificial intelligence-based software designed to provide combat advantage to warfighters deployed at the tactical edge by allowing them to simulate the cyber and electromagnetic activities operational environment.

The company said Thursday its TEMPO software has been integrated into the U.S. Army’s live events, enabling soldiers to develop a course of actions for missions using intelligence data and simulated sensors.

According to Parsons, TEMPO uses scalable algorithms and comes with a geospatial effectiveness visualizer to enable users to make adjustments to geographical deployment zones and equipment allocations in support of mission needs.

“Our software provides our warfighters with a force-multiplier for planning real-time CEMA missions,” said Joe Zirilli, vice president of AI at Parsons.

“The maximization of CEMA effectiveness for future missions is no longer feasible without the aid of these algorithms combined with innovative methods for visualizing the environment,” Zirilli added.