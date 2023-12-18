in Artificial Intelligence, News

Parsons Seeks to Deliver Battlefield Advantage to Warfighters With AI-Based Software

Parsons TEMPO Software/Parsons Corporation
Parsons Seeks to Deliver Battlefield Advantage to Warfighters With AI-Based Software
TEMPO software

Parsons has developed artificial intelligence-based software designed to provide combat advantage to warfighters deployed at the tactical edge by allowing them to simulate the cyber and electromagnetic activities operational environment.

The company said Thursday its TEMPO software has been integrated into the U.S. Army’s live events, enabling soldiers to develop a course of actions for missions using intelligence data and simulated sensors.

According to Parsons, TEMPO uses scalable algorithms and comes with a geospatial effectiveness visualizer to enable users to make adjustments to geographical deployment zones and equipment allocations in support of mission needs.

“Our software provides our warfighters with a force-multiplier for planning real-time CEMA missions,” said Joe Zirilli, vice president of AI at Parsons.

The maximization of CEMA effectiveness for future missions is no longer feasible without the aid of these algorithms combined with innovative methods for visualizing the environment,” Zirilli added.

POC - 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit

Register here to attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 21 and hear federal leaders and industry experts discuss the latest developments in the field.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

artificial intelligencecemacyber and electromagnetic activitiesGovconJoe ZirilliParsonsTEMPOUS army

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Joe Boeckx Joins QinetiQ US as Chief Growth Officer; Shawn Purvis Quoted
Joe Boeckx Joins QinetiQ US as Chief Growth Officer; Shawn Purvis Quoted
Microsoft, PsiQuantum to Design Utility-Scale Quantum Computer Under DARPA Program
Microsoft, PsiQuantum to Design Utility-Scale Quantum Computer Under DARPA Program