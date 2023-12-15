Palantir Books $115M Army Contract Extension for Vantage Platform Support; Akash Jain Quoted

Palantir has received a potential $115 million award from the U.S. Army to extend its work on the service branch’s Vantage platform.

Under the one-year contract, Palantir will continue to support the Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems by operating and upgrading the open data and analytics platform , the Denver, Colorado-based company announced on Friday.

“Building on our shared history of operational excellence and innovation, our partnership has consistently provided the Army with a decisive edge in data-driven decision-making,” said Akash Jain , president of Palantir USG and a 2023 Wash100 Award winner.

He said the new contract is “evidence of the value we bring to the nation’s defense” and noted the organization’s joint efforts to enable other technology providers to offer new tools to warfighters as a key contribution.

As the Army’s data-driven operations and decision making platform, Vantage enables users across the service branch to access data quickly to make determinations with speed and flexibility.

Palantir’s contract responsibilities include integrating new artificial intelligence tools into the system and delivering an open platform infrastructure in support of the wider Army Data Platform, or ADP. Vantage, which integrates with other Army and Department of Defense systems, falls under the ADP umbrella.

Jain said Palantir is “honored” to help with the evolution of this system.

These services are expected to accelerate the speed at which the Army can implement and automate compliance for new software capabilities to support mission-critical activities and unify the Army’s multi-vendor data environment.