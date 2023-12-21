in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Oshkosh Defense to Upgrade Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 Tractors Under $89M Army Contract

Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter/Oshkosh Defense LLC
Oshkosh Defense to Upgrade Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 Tractors Under $89M Army Contract
EHET system

U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal has awarded Oshkosh Defense an $89 million contract to upgrade Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 tractors.

Oshkosh Defense said Wednesday that, under the firm-fixed-price contract, it would supply 1,384 modification kits to convert the HET A1s to the Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System tractor. The conversion also allows the vehicles to meet European road permissions at required payloads.

The EHET tractor and trailer system works to transport heavy equipment like tanks. The system features a self-load and unload capability, enabling the evacuation of disabled cargo.

“The EHET is another example of the adaptability of the Oshkosh Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles to seamlessly integrate advanced capabilities onto the existing fleet,” Oshkosh Defense Chief Programs Officer Pat Williams said.

The contract has a base period of performance of five years and an option for three additional years.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Army contracting Commandcontract awardDepartment of DefenseEnhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter SystemGovconOshkosh DefenseU.S. Army

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

L3Harris' Missile Tracking Satellites for SDA Pass Critical Design Review
L3Harris’ Missile Tracking Satellites for SDA Pass Critical Design Review
Army Receives 1st Round of Enduring Shield Launchers From Leidos; Larry Barisciano Quoted
Army Receives 1st Round of Enduring Shield Launchers From Leidos; Larry Barisciano Quoted