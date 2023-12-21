Oshkosh Defense to Upgrade Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 Tractors Under $89M Army Contract

U.S. Army Contracting Command – Detroit Arsenal has awarded Oshkosh Defense an $89 million contract to upgrade Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 tractors.

Oshkosh Defense said Wednesday that, under the firm-fixed-price contract, it would supply 1,384 modification kits to convert the HET A1s to the Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System tractor. The conversion also allows the vehicles to meet European road permissions at required payloads.

The EHET tractor and trailer system works to transport heavy equipment like tanks. The system features a self-load and unload capability, enabling the evacuation of disabled cargo.

“The EHET is another example of the adaptability of the Oshkosh Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicles to seamlessly integrate advanced capabilities onto the existing fleet,” Oshkosh Defense Chief Programs Officer Pat Williams said.

The contract has a base period of performance of five years and an option for three additional years.