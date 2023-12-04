NuHarbor Security, RavenTek Partner to Offer Combined Splunk Visibility Services

RavenTek has partnered with cybersecurity services provider NuHarbor Security to develop a unified offering to enable public sector customers to deploy and manage multiple capabilities on Splunk.

The offering will combine RavenTek’s RavenVISION framework with NuHarbor’s cybersecurity and managed security operations center services to provide government organizations access to integrated Splunk security and information technology observability capabilities, RavenTek said Thursday.

“RavenTek’s observability expertise perfectly complements NuHarbor’s managed services and gives any government agency a clear and coordinated solution to implementing and maintaining multiple Splunk capabilities,” said Mike Burnstein, executive vice president of strategic growth at RavenTek.

NuHarbor and RavenTek have both received Elite designations in the Splunk partner network.

Splunk offers visibility and data-driven intelligence and insights into an organization’s digital ecosystem to ensure security and operational efficiency.