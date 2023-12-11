Northrop Demonstrates Motor Rocket Under SMART Program

Northrop logo Photo by: USPTO licensed under CC BY

Northrop Grumman completed a full-scale static test fire of a new solid rocket motor that was produced with materials and processes that shorten lead times by 75 percent.

The event is part of the Solid Motor Annual Rocket Technology Demonstrator program, the company said Friday.

Northrop used additive manufacturing techniques to make the nozzle structure, and developed the propellant with cost-effective materials that enable its operation at cold temperatures.

The motor is one of five units being developed simultaneously as part of the defense contractor’s plan to significantly boost motor production by 2030.

The SMART Demo also aims to showcase the potential of alternative materials used in the components to address supply chain challenges and “increase agility for customers,” according to Wendy Williams, vice president of Northrop Grumman’s propulsion systems business.