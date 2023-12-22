Nordic Consulting Selects James Crawford as President of New US Government Contracts Business

James Crawford has been named president of Nordic Federal, a new business line of healthcare technology consulting company Nordic Consulting with a focus on U.S. government contracting.

Crawford joins the company from medical solutions and services provider AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, where he served as executive vice president of corporate development and administration, Nordic Consulting said Thursday.

Crawford brings to his new role years of professional experience supporting domestic and international government entities, having worked with what was then PAE, Pro-Sol Associates, Engility and the U.S. Air Force. He had also worked as a criminal justice professional for more than a decade.

As Nordic Federal president, Crawford will oversee day-to-day operations and work to develop a strategy that will expand his organization’s business.

“I’m excited to join Nordic in support of its mission of helping organizations harness technology to better their healthcare systems and communities,” Crawford said, adding, “I’m looking forward to leveraging my skills and Nordic’s reputation for continued growth.”

For his part, Nordic Consulting CEO Jim Costanzo said, “I’m pleased to bring James on board during a time of evolution for Nordic, as I know his expertise and skills will strengthen our federal business immensely and allow us to deliver transformational outcomes for our clients.”