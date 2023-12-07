in Executive Moves, News

Nitin Vartak Assumes CTO Post at Alpha Omega

Nitin Vartak/PR Newswire
Nitin Vartak Assumes CTO Post at Alpha Omega
Nitin Vartak, CTO, Alpha Omega

Nitin Vartak, former vice president of technology at Alpha Omega, was elevated to the role of chief technology officer at the digital, automation and cybersecurity-focused company as part of its leadership expansion push.

Alpha Omega said Thursday Vartak will be responsible for driving the company’s development of strategy to deliver digital modernization, intelligent automation and cybersecurity products to customers in support of their national security, foreign affairs and climate science missions.

“[Vartak’s] elevation to CTO will enable Alpha Omega to execute our core strategy of combining market-leading capabilities with deep domain expertise to develop real solutions to our Agency partners’ most pressing challenges,” commented Mike Deutsch, chief operating officer of Alpha Omega.

The CTO has been with Alpha Omega since April 2018, joining the company as director of solutions and universal design and then transitioning to senior director of solutions and to VP of technology. He also has almost two decades of government and industry experience in technology, digital strategy and management.

Vartak’s career includes time serving at Optum Government, CGI Federal and departments of Health and Human Services, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Commerce and Agriculture.

“As CTO of our rapidly growing organization, I will have a dual focus on both our customers’ missions and pursuing innovation and excellence so that we may continue to serve our country and its citizens,” said Vartak.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

alpha omegadigital strategyexecutive moveGovconNitin Vartak

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Hitachi Vantara Federal's Phil Fuster, Gary Hix, Pragyansmita Nayak on How AI Could Benefit USPS
Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Phil Fuster, Gary Hix, Pragyansmita Nayak on How AI Could Benefit USPS
RTX to Build & Demonstrate Wideband Passive Sensors for Navy
RTX to Build & Demonstrate Wideband Passive Sensors for Navy