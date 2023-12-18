Newly Opened Aerojet Rocketdyne Facility to Support LGM-35A Sentinel Program

Aerojet Rocketdyne has opened a modernized facility in support of the LGM-35A Sentinel Program.

The L3Harris Technologies company said Thursday that with Aerojet’s capital investment and the facility’s opening, the Sentinel hardware fabrication facility is now available for the final assembly of the Sentinel Post Boost Propulsion System.

The 10,000-square-foot Sentinel Post Boost Propulsion Assembly Room will enable the delivery of post-boost systems for the Sentinel program.

The LGM-35A Sentinel program was previously known as the U.S. Air Force’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program. It seeks to develop the replacement of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system.

In another contract, Aerojet Rocketdyne is developing the third-stage large solid rocket motor for the Sentinel program. Various teams manufacture the advanced large solid rocket motor at several company locations.