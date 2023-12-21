NCCoE Names Tech Collaborators for Manufacturing Sector Cybersecurity Project

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence within the National Institute of Standards and Technology has announced its technology collaborators for a project that seeks to demonstrate an approach meant to help organizations detect, respond and recover from a cyberattack within an operational technology environment.

NCCoE said Tuesday it expects the Responding to and Recovering from a Cyber Attack: Cybersecurity for the Manufacturing Sector project to result in a free NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide, which features a reference design and a description of the practical measures to implement the approach based on NIST’s Cybersecurity Framework and industry best practices and standards.

NIST asked each of the organizations to respond to a Federal Register notice to state their proposed security capabilities for the project.

The selected organizations entered into Cooperative Research and Development Agreements with NCCoE, enabling them to take part in a consortium to share their technical expertise and develop hardware, software and other products for the project.

The companies that will work with NCCoE on the project are: