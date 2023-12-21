in Cybersecurity, News

NCCoE Names Tech Collaborators for Manufacturing Sector Cybersecurity Project

Image by TheDigitalArtist / Pixabay
NCCoE Names Tech Collaborators for Manufacturing Sector Cybersecurity Project
Cybersecurity

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence within the National Institute of Standards and Technology has announced its technology collaborators for a project that seeks to demonstrate an approach meant to help organizations detect, respond and recover from a cyberattack within an operational technology environment.

NCCoE said Tuesday it expects the Responding to and Recovering from a Cyber Attack: Cybersecurity for the Manufacturing Sector project to result in a free NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide, which features a reference design and a description of the practical measures to implement the approach based on NIST’s Cybersecurity Framework and industry best practices and standards.

NIST asked each of the organizations to respond to a Federal Register notice to state their proposed security capabilities for the project.

The selected organizations entered into Cooperative Research and Development Agreements with NCCoE, enabling them to take part in a consortium to share their technical expertise and develop hardware, software and other products for the project.

The companies that will work with NCCoE on the project are:

  • Amazon Web Services
  • Cisco
  • Dragos
  • Garland Technologies
  • Inductive Automation
  • Qcor
  • Rockwell
  • Siemens
  • TDI Technologies
  • Tenable
ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

Amazon Web ServicesAWSCiscoCybersecurityDragosGarland TechnologiesGovconInductive AutomationNCCoENISTQcorrockwellSiemenstdi technologiestenable

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Boeing Hands Over 1st Orca Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle to Navy
Boeing Hands Over 1st Orca Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle to Navy