NASA Posts RFP for Ames Research Center Academic Mission Services Follow-On Contract

NASA has issued a solicitation for a follow-on contract to provide academic and university-based program and project support services to the Ames Research Center.

A request for proposals published Wednesday on SAM.gov states that the NASA Academic Mission Services 2 contract will support the aeronautics and technology mission objectives of the Aeronautics Directorate and the Exploration Technology Directorate.

The selected contractor will help ARC science and engineering teams conduct scientific research on air traffic management, prototype software, nanoelectronics and advanced technology.

NAMS-2 will have a five-year ordering period with a 60-day phase-in.

Interested parties have until Jan. 22 to respond to the RFP.