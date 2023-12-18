in Contract Awards, News

NASA Awards $68M Cost Sharing Contract to GE Aerospace for HyTEC Phase 2

GE Aerospace landed a potential five-year, $68.1 million cost-sharing contract to participate in NASA’s Hybrid Thermally Efficient Core turbofan engine project.

The agency announced Friday that GE Aerospace will cover at least half of the cost of HyTEC’s Phase 2 Integrated Core Technology Demonstration program for the duration of the contract, which takes effect Feb. 15, 2024.

The project involves integrating and testing technologies from HyTEC Phase 1, including high-pressure compressors and turbines, advanced materials, electric hybridization and compact combustors.

NASA is scheduled to conduct a ground demonstration of the compact, high-power density core by September 2028.

HyTEC was established under NASA’s Advanced Air Vehicles program in pursuit of fuel-efficient, single-aisle aircraft engines.

