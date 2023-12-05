Mitre Supports Research Work to Realize FAA’s Info-Centric National Airspace System Vision

Mitre is working on multiple lines of research to enhance information sharing to support the Federal Aviation Administration’s vision to enable an Info-Centric National Airspace System in 2035.

Mitre, which operates the Center for Advanced Aviation System Development for the FAA, believes that advancements in commercial technologies and infrastructure that enable real-time information exchange, such as sensors, wireless networks and communications satellites, can revolutionize the future of the NAS, the not-for-profit research organization said Monday.

“The idea is to leverage technological developments and commercial infrastructures to enable all aviation stakeholders—from airspace users to those that manage them—to connect from anywhere at any time,” said Emily Stelzer, managing director of Mitre’s NAS evolution and systems engineering department.

Mitre’s research work with the FAA focuses on leveraging GPS for navigation, position and timing and realizing the connected aircraft concept.

The partnership is also looking at the potential use of mobile technologies, such as Mitre’s Digital Copilot application, to support interconnectivity and aviation data exchange.