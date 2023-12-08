Mitre Comments on OMB’s Draft AI Governance Memo

Mitre has submitted comments on the Office of Management and Budget’s draft memorandum on establishing new requirements for the adoption, use and management of artificial intelligence technologies.

Based on a cross-analysis of OMB’s posed questions, the Mitre Center for Data-Driven Policy has developed evidence-based, actionable recommendations for implementing the draft memo as a guide for advancing AI risk management practices across the federal government, the not-for-profit research organization said Friday.

Mitre recommended that OMB bridge the gap between the federal government and industry; overcome negative aspects of AI to ensure that agencies feel encouraged to adopt AI; facilitate collaboration and coordination between agencies; and clarify governance inputs and processes and differences in agency requirements.

Requirements outlined in the draft memo include designating a chief AI officer at each agency, establishing an AI governance body and applying context-specific risk mitigation measures for generative AI.

