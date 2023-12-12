Missile Defense Agency, Boeing-Led Team Conduct GMD Interceptor Test

A Boeing-led industry team and the Missile Defense Agency have demonstrated the ability of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system to intercept an intermediate-range ballistic missile target.

During the test, a three-stage GMD interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, which deployed an RTX-built Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle to intercept a threat-representative ballistic missile target air-launched from the Board Ocean Area, Boeing said Monday.

The latest test validated the anti-ballistic missile system’s Increment 6B configuration, which gives missile defense operators more time and flexibility to destroy advanced missile threats.

“We’re committed to continuously enhancing the GMD system’s capability to meet rapidly evolving missile defense needs for the nation,” Debbie Barnett, vice president of strategic missile and defense systems at Boeing.

Northrop Grumman provided the intermediate-range ballistic missile target vehicle for the test and operated the GMD ground system and fire control that processed sensor data to identify and characterize the inbound missile threat.