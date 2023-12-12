in Government Technology, News

Missile Defense Agency, Boeing-Led Team Conduct GMD Interceptor Test

Ground-based Midcourse Defense/Boeing
Missile Defense Agency, Boeing-Led Team Conduct GMD Interceptor Test
GMD interceptor test

A Boeing-led industry team and the Missile Defense Agency have demonstrated the ability of the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system to intercept an intermediate-range ballistic missile target.

During the test, a three-stage GMD interceptor was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, which deployed an RTX-built Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle to intercept a threat-representative ballistic missile target air-launched from the Board Ocean Area, Boeing said Monday.

The latest test validated the anti-ballistic missile system’s Increment 6B configuration, which gives missile defense operators more time and flexibility to destroy advanced missile threats.

“We’re committed to continuously enhancing the GMD system’s capability to meet rapidly evolving missile defense needs for the nation,” Debbie Barnett, vice president of strategic missile and defense systems at Boeing.

Northrop Grumman provided the intermediate-range ballistic missile target vehicle for the test and operated the GMD ground system and fire control that processed sensor data to identify and characterize the inbound missile threat.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

BoeingDebbie BarnettGovconGround-based Midcourse DefenseMissile Defense AgencyNorthrop GrummanRTX

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Parsons to Support Army Contract for Munitions Response Geophysics Data Collection & Analysis
Parsons to Support Army Contract for Munitions Response Geophysics Data Collection & Analysis
David Wajsgras Talks Intelsat’s Growth Markets & Space Innovation in Exclusive Interview