Microsoft, PsiQuantum to Design Utility-Scale Quantum Computer Under DARPA Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected Microsoft and PsiQuantum to design prototype technologies that could demonstrate how underexplored quantum computing approaches can achieve utility-scale operation.

The companies will move forward to the next phase of DARPA’s Underexplored Systems for Utility-Scale Quantum Computing program to develop and defend a system design for a fault-tolerant quantum computer prototype, the agency said Thursday.

According to DARPA, the US2QC system must demonstrate that a utility-scale quantum computer can operate as intended.

Each prototype system design must identify components and sub-systems and establish minimum performance requirements.

DARPA will lead a team of technical experts to test and evaluate the prototypes.

The US2QC design phase is expected to run through March 2025.