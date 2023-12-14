Matt Regan, Ian Clark Take on Leadership Roles at TechFlow

Digital services provider TechFlow has appointed federal sales executive Matt Regan as director of business development and capture manager and retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ian Clark as director of operations for energy and mobility solutions.

Both executives bring decades of military and industry experience and will support the company’s current and future work with government customers, including the Transportation Security Administration and Defense Innovation Unit, TechFlow said Wednesday.

Regan will lead strategic growth in fleet management and electronic vehicle charging infrastructure and help drive TechFlow’s expansion in the EV sector.

Clark will build on his energy resilience, sustainability and operational budgeting expertise to oversee the company’s government EV charging and energy initiatives.

In early December, TechFlow secured a seven-year contract worth more than $2.1 billion from TSA to maintain and conduct performance-based logistics for explosives detection systems at over 300 airports and federal facilities within the U.S. and its territories.