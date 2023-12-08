Lockheed’s Spike NLOS Missile Undergoes Live Fire Demo Using Apache V6 Helicopter

Lockheed Martin completed a live fire demonstration of the Spike NLOS long-range, anti-tank missile system using the U.S. Apache Echo Model V6 helicopter.

The company announced Thursday that the event’s results clear the weapon system for airworthiness release and installation into Apache V6 units.

Lockheed fired eight all up rounds of Spike NLOS from the Apache V6 to various targets over the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona. The demo was attended by delegates from the U.S. Army, which plans to fully integrate the long-range precision munitions directed requirement system into its 18 Apache Echo Model V6 platforms by September of next year.

“The AWR allows delivery of 21st century security solutions to our Army customer for complex threat environments,” said Tom Bargnesi, program management senior manager of the Precision Strike team at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.