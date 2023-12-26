Lockheed VP Mark Maybury Named Board Member at Subsidiary ForwardEdge ASIC

Lockheed Martin subsidiary ForwardEdge ASIC has elected Mark Maybury as a member of its board of directors.

Maybury, who also serves on the board of Internet Sciences Inc. as chair of the science and technology committee and serves in advisory roles at READY Robotics, minority and woman owned business Flora Surfaces, small-scale wind turbine maker Halo.energy and the U.S. Air Force as part of the Air Force Scientific Advisory Board, announced his new role on LinkedIn.

“[ForwardEdge] delivers innovative, secure and affordable microelectronics solutions for both defense and commercial needs,” Maybury said.

The new ForwardEdge board member brings to his position decades of professional experience. His former employers include Mitre, where he held various leadership roles, and Stanley Black & Decker, where he was appointed as the company’s first chief technology officer.

Maybury is currently the vice president for commercialization, engineering and technology at Lockheed. In this capacity, he is responsible for the commercialization of products and services the company is developing.