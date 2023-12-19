in News

Lockheed, Verizon Demo 5G Content Streaming for Military Sustainment Missions

Lockheed Martin‘s Skunk Works advanced development arm has partnered with telecommunications services provider Verizon to demonstrate 5G-enabled visualization content streaming on edge computing devices for military sustainment missions.

The partnership validated capabilities in three technology areas: 5G at the edge for latency-critical interactions of augmented, virtual and extended reality applications; streaming of real-time, 3D visualization content; and streaming to edge computing devices, Lockheed said Monday.

The demonstration focused on 5G content streaming for sustainment use cases, including 3D step-based work instructions; AR and VR content deployment; remote desktop of real-time, 3D applications scenarios; and remote assistance and other 3D graphically intensive applications.

Lockheed employed HoloLens as a display device to stream a large 3D CAD airspace engine in real-time. HoloLens used Holo-Light’s streaming platform along with Verizon 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength over Verizon’s 5G network.

Marc O’Brien, senior manager of virtual prototyping at Skunk Works, said both companies are working together to advance “21st Century Security technologies” to drive speed, quality, reliability and operational efficiency.

“This effort demonstrates how Verizon’s partnership with Lockheed Martin leverages the immense capabilities of 5G and edge computing to transform data streaming and AR experiences to produce advanced capabilities for military sustainment operations,” said Chris Halton, vice president of product strategy and innovation at Verizon.



