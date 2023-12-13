in DOD, News

Lockheed, Navy Test Helicopter-Mounted Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare System

U.S. Navy photo by Terri Thomas
Lockheed, Navy Test Helicopter-Mounted Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare System
AOEW testing

Lockheed Martin has tested an electronic warfare system designed to equip the U.S. Navy’s helicopter fleet with electronic surveillance and attack capabilities against anti-ship missile threats.

The Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare system demonstrated its ability to perform engagement testing and detect and destroy threats while installed aboard an MH-60R helicopter, Lockheed said Tuesday.

AOEW is an open architecture, pod-based platform that can fully integrate with Aegis Baseline 9C.2+ and the Surface Warfare Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block II.

It can work independently or with other warship systems to detect and defeat incoming threats.

“AOEW is a force multiplier for our Sailors that will help them dominate and control the battlespace without ever firing a single shot,” said Deon Viergutz, vice president of spectrum convergence at Lockheed.

Prior to the test, Lockheed conducted a series of incremental developmental and operational tests at its Syracuse, New York, facility to validate AOEW’s design and performance.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about DOD

advanced off-board electronic warfareDeon ViergutzGovconLockheed MartinMH-60R helicopterU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

BigBear.ai Receives Contract Extension for Development of Army Global Force Information Management System
BigBear.ai Receives Contract Extension for Development of Army Global Force Information Management System
Jacobs' John Karabias & Adi Karisik Warn of Lack of Operational Tech Cybersecurity in US Water Sector
Jacobs’ John Karabias & Adi Karisik Warn of Lack of Operational Tech Cybersecurity in US Water Sector