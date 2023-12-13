Lockheed, Navy Test Helicopter-Mounted Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare System

Lockheed Martin has tested an electronic warfare system designed to equip the U.S. Navy’s helicopter fleet with electronic surveillance and attack capabilities against anti-ship missile threats.

The Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare system demonstrated its ability to perform engagement testing and detect and destroy threats while installed aboard an MH-60R helicopter, Lockheed said Tuesday.

AOEW is an open architecture, pod-based platform that can fully integrate with Aegis Baseline 9C.2+ and the Surface Warfare Electronic Warfare Improvement Program Block II.

It can work independently or with other warship systems to detect and defeat incoming threats.

“AOEW is a force multiplier for our Sailors that will help them dominate and control the battlespace without ever firing a single shot,” said Deon Viergutz, vice president of spectrum convergence at Lockheed.

Prior to the test, Lockheed conducted a series of incremental developmental and operational tests at its Syracuse, New York, facility to validate AOEW’s design and performance.