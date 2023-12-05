in News

Lockheed Martin Strives for Better Work-Life Balance With New Pleasanton Office; Maria Demaree Quoted

Maria Demaree, VP, GM of NSS, Lockheed Martin Space

Lockheed Martin has converted a multi-use building in Pleasanton, California, into a new office space to cater to employees residing in nearby communities.

The investment is part of Lockheed’s strategy to improve work-life balance for its 4,000 personnel in the Tri-Valley area, the company said Monday.

The Pleasanton facility covers 20,000 square feet of office space and is within proximity to affordable housing. It is also expected to reduce employees’ commute time by two hours at the most.

The new site will also benefit Lockheed through prospective partnerships with emerging tech companies in the area.

“We are looking to partner more with commercial industry to take the best emerging digital technologies and fuse them with our platforms to give our customers unrivaled capability and mission capacity,” said Maria Demaree, vice president and general manager of national security space at Lockheed Martin Space and recipient of the Wash100 award.

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

