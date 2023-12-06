Lockheed Concludes Guided Flight Test of Medium Range Air-to-Ground Missile

Lockheed Martin has concluded a guided flight test of the medium-range version of its joint air-to-ground missile system at China Lake Test Range in California.

During the test, the JAGM-MR demonstrated its tri-mode seeker capability for aiding the missile in tracking and neutralizing multiple targets, the defense and aerospace contractor said Tuesday.

“The enhanced tri-mode seeker provides a new level of precision guidance and defense capabilities, allowing JAGM-MR to lock onto the selected target even when there’s multiple targets in the field,” said Joey Drake, program management director of air-to-ground missile systems at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control division.

JAGM-MR’s tri-mode seeker system incorporates a near-infrared sensor designed to enhance missile performance and improve target tracking, guidance and lethality over a range of target sets.

The guided flight test comes a year after Lockheed conducted a 16 km flight test for JAGM-R at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.