LMI to Apply Financial & Inventory Simulation Tool to Enhance DLA Systems

The Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations has awarded LMI a contract to help enhance research and development methods and improve purchase order lead time estimates for new systems.

Jon Baba, senior vice president of LMI’s defense market, said in a statement published Tuesday that the company will implement artificial intelligence and machine learning models and apply its Financial and Inventory Simulation Model tool to DLA’s systems to provide data-driven insights and improve decision-making.

The AI implementation will enable DLA to measure changes in inventory storage, obligation authority ad backorders to boost warfighter readiness.

FINISIM is a discrete event simulation tool that analyzes interactions between inventory and financial systems to evaluate the impacts of changes to financial and procurement processes.

The model incorporates standard forecasting and inventory control approaches and benchmarks to compare alternative inventory control methods.