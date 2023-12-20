in Contract Awards, News

LMI to Apply Financial & Inventory Simulation Tool to Enhance DLA Systems

LMI/www.lmi.org
LMI to Apply Financial & Inventory Simulation Tool to Enhance DLA Systems
DLA contract award

The Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations has awarded LMI a contract to help enhance research and development methods and improve purchase order lead time estimates for new systems.

Jon Baba, senior vice president of LMI’s defense market, said in a statement published Tuesday that the company will implement artificial intelligence and machine learning models and apply its Financial and Inventory Simulation Model tool to DLA’s systems to provide data-driven insights and improve decision-making.

The AI implementation will enable DLA to measure changes in inventory storage, obligation authority ad backorders to boost warfighter readiness.

FINISIM is a discrete event simulation tool that analyzes interactions between inventory and financial systems to evaluate the impacts of changes to financial and procurement processes.

The model incorporates standard forecasting and inventory control approaches and benchmarks to compare alternative inventory control methods.

POC - 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

The Potomac Officers Club will host the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 31 to discuss the latest developments in the defense technology sector. Register here and save a seat at the highly anticipated event.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Defense Logistics AgencydlaFINISIMGovconJon BabaLMIresearch and development

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Splunk's Bill Rowan: Agencies Need to Establish Digital Resilience Amid Evolving Threat Landscape
Splunk’s Bill Rowan: Agencies Need to Establish Digital Resilience Amid Evolving Threat Landscape
RTX Books Directed Energy Prototype System Production & Testing Contract
RTX Books Directed Energy Prototype System Production & Testing Contract