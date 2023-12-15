Liz Martin of AWS Discusses Benefits of GovCloud-Hosted USAF Aircraft Predictive Maintenance Apps

The U.S. Air Force used predictive maintenance applications enabled by artificial intelligence and data analytics to lower maintenance costs and ensure mission readiness, wrote Liz Martin, Department of Defense director at Amazon Web Services.

In an article published Thursday, Martin explained the Predictive Analytics and Decision Assistant, co-developed by the Air Force and C3 AI and launched in AWS GovCloud.

PANDA integrates AI and machine learning in its predictive logistics applications to manage aircraft maintenance information. AWS GovCloud facilitates regulatory compliance for PANDA, allowing the platform to meet DOD Cloud Computing Security Requirements for Impact Levels 2, 4 and 5.

Since its deployment, the PANDA toolkit has accurately predicted repairs and replacement and monitored and predicted the maintenance of 3,000 aircraft across 16 aircraft platforms.

