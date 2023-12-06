LeoLabs-Aalyria Partnership Seeks to Ensure Security of Hybrid Communications Networks

LeoLabs and Aalyria will combine their technology platforms to address space awareness challenges facing government and commercial communications networks across ground, air, sea and space under a partnership agreement.

Through the partnership, the two companies will collaborate on contract opportunities, including those with the Department of Defense, according to a joint release published Monday.

Aalyria will integrate the orbital database of LeoLabs with Spacetime, its software platform that works to orchestrate aircraft, ground stations, satellites, ships and urban meshes, and model the locations of objects in low Earth orbit for mission planning and operations to ensure the security of communications networks.

The collaboration will also see the integration of LeoLabs’ safety data and services with Aalyria’s network systems to provide operators with a single access point for real-time data to drive analysis and decision-making process.

“By layering our space safety services with Aalyria’s network orchestration solutions, we hope to ensure that the growing hybrid communication networks are secured in today’s complex, crowded, and contentious space domain,” said LeoLabs CEO Dan Ceperley.