Leidos Demonstrates Deployment of AIM-9X Missile Interceptor From Enduring Shield System

Leidos has completed a demonstration of its Enduring Shield Weapon System as a launcher for the AIM-9X missile interceptor.

The Risk Reduction Flight Demonstration sets the stage for the developmental test phase of Enduring Shield launchers, which will begin in January, Leidos said Tuesday.

Enduring Shield is a component of the company’s Enduring Indirect Fire Protection Capability program that is designed to counter cruise missiles and unmanned aircraft systems. The ground-based mobile technology is compatible with the Integrated Battle Command System, which was developed by Northrop Grumman for the U.S. Army.

The demo used a simulated IBCS environment where Enduring Shield effectively launched the AIM-9X missile interceptor to a designated target.

“Being able to say these prototypes are ready for government testing by succeeding at this demonstration is a huge win for us as well as our warfighters,” remarked Larry Barisciano, weapon systems operations manager for the Leidos Dynetics team.

“We’re ready to move to the next phase with more confidence and excitement for our future work with our U.S. Army customer,” Barisciano added.