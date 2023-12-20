L3Harris to Provide Multiband Radio Waveform Porting Services Under Navy IDIQ

L3Harris Technologies has secured a potential $49 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to provide multiband radio waveform porting and associated services .

The contract covers the porting of Mobile User Objective System 3.2 and Single Channel Ground Air Radio System Frequency Hop 3 to the Multiband Radio II Family of Systems, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

L3Harris will also supply any required technical data, logistics data, training data and sustainment services.

An initial funding of $2.7 million from the U.S. Marine Corps’ fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation as well as operations and maintenance budget were obligated at the time of award.

DOD noted that L3Harris will work in Rochester, New York until December 2028.